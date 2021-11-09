Noticing a steady decline in the daily Covid-19 cases, the Himachal Pradesh government has decided to resume offline classes for students of standards 3 to 7 from 10 November and standards 1 and 2 from 15 November.

“Keeping in view the present situation of Covid-19 active cases and positivity rate in the state, the government has decided to allow the education department to open schools for classes 3 onwards from November 10 and those in class 1 and 2 from November 15," read a notification issued by chief secretary Ram Subhag Singh.

It also said that the education department has been asked to adhere to safety guidelines and SOPs for Covid-appropriate behaviour and protocols.

The decision was taken during a Himachal Pradesh cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday, following which, the state information and public relations department informed that schools will be reopened at full capacity.

The schools for classes eight and above have already reopened in Himachal Pradesh.

The government has also decided to resume transport buses at full capacity instead of the earlier 50% norms.

"A presentation also made on Covid-19 situation in the State and to review the preparedness to tackle the speculated third wave of coronavirus. The cabinet also reviewed the implementation status and decisions taken by it in the past," the release by the PR department read.

Covid situation in state

A medical officer, fifteen staff members and students of Hamirpur medical college are among 145 persons who tested positive for Covid-19 in Himachal Pradesh on Monday, officials said. This has pushed the cumulative case tally in the state to 2,25,035.

Besides, the death toll in the hill state rose to 3,767 with five more fatalities. Three deaths due to Covid were reported in Kangra district, and one each was seen in Shimla and Hamirpur between the age group of 61 and 92.

According to the state health department, the number of active cases now stands at 1,123, including 398 in Kangra and 240 in Hamirpur.

The number of recoveries has reached 2,20,128 with 233 patients having recuperated from the infection in the 24 hours ending on Monday, the official said.

