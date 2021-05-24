The Himachal Pradesh government on Monday decided to extend the coronavirus-induced curfew in the state till 6 am on 31 May. The ongoing curfew in the state is in place till 26 May.

Noting that Himachal has reported a decline in Covid-19 cases, state Chief Minister Jairam Thakur said the extension of curfew will help in breaking the infection cycle.

Earlier today, CMinister Jai Ram Thakur digitally dedicated to the state a 250-bed, anti-Covid makeshift hospital near Dharamshala. The hospital with oxygen beds was set up at a space provided by Radha Soami Satsang Beas at Paraur in Kangra district, for which Thakur thanked the organisation.

The Himachal government's main focus is on the timely detection of Covid-19 patients for their early treatment, Thakur said, expressing satisfaction that due to the start of timely treatment, the recovery rate has gone up to 83% in the last few days.

"The state government would also ensure the patients in home isolation are regularly contacted and their health parameters monitored to provide proper treatment," he said.

Second case of black fungus reported in HP

The second case of black fungus infection has been detected in Himachal Pradesh, officials said on Saturday. A native of Arki in Solan district has been diagnosed with the black fungus infection, also known as mucormycosis, Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital's Senior Medical Superintendent Dr Janak Raj said.

The woman is currently being treated at the IGMC here, where she has been referred from Arki, he added. She has undergone surgery at the hospital and her condition is stable, Dr Janak Raj said.

The second case of the black fungus infection was reported in the state a day after the state government issued a notification declaring mucormycosis an epidemic disease for one year and two days after its first case was detected.

The first case of mucormycosis was detected in the hill state on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh reported 1,309 fresh cases of coronavirus and 59 more fatalities on Sunday, pushing the state's infection tally to 1,79,034 and the death toll to 2,752, an official said.

According to the state health department, there are 25,979 active cases in Himachal Pradesh.

As many as 4,059 patients have recuperated from the disease in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,50,278, the official said.

