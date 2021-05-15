Informing about the cabinet decisions, state Parliamentary Minister Suresh Bhardwaj told the media that the three-hour daily relaxation in the curfew would be provided for opening essential commodity shops.
The minister said hardware shops would also open on Tuesday and Friday.
Bhardwaj urged the public to either postpone the weddings or hold them in a simple way at their homes with not more than 20 people.
Meanwhile, he COVID-19 death toll in Himachal Pradesh rose to 2,185 on Friday with 67 more fatalities, the highest single-day rise so far, while 3,044 new cases pushed the infection tally to 1,53,717, an official said.
A one-month-old girl in Shimla and a 103-year-old woman in Mandi were among the 67 new deaths, special health secretary Nipun Jindal said.
The highest 32 deaths were recorded in the Kangra district, he added.