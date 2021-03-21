Himachal Pradesh govt limits social gatherings to 50%

HP Chief Minister Jairam Thakur said prior permission for holding social gatherings would also be required

SHIMLA : The Himachal Pradesh government has issued instructions to limit gatherings in indoor and outdoor to 50% of the occupancy, with a maximum number of 200 for indoor in the social functions.

Thakur was talking to the media after presiding over a meeting through video conference with the deputy commissioners, superintendents of police and chief medical officers to review the situation of the pandemic in the state.

The chief minister stated that all the official fairs in the state would not be organised, but those that are ongoing would continue by adopting the standard operating procedures.

The RT-PCR tests will be increased and containment zone approach will be implemented strictly, he added.

