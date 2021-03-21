Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Himachal Pradesh govt limits social gatherings to 50%

Himachal Pradesh govt limits social gatherings to 50%

Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur
1 min read . 06:34 AM IST PTI

HP Chief Minister Jairam Thakur said prior permission for holding social gatherings would also be required

SHIMLA : The Himachal Pradesh government has issued instructions to limit gatherings in indoor and outdoor to 50% of the occupancy, with a maximum number of 200 for indoor in the social functions.

The Himachal Pradesh government has issued instructions to limit gatherings in indoor and outdoor to 50% of the occupancy, with a maximum number of 200 for indoor in the social functions.

Chief Minister Jairam Thakur said prior permission for holding social gatherings would also be required.

TRENDING STORIES See All

Chief Minister Jairam Thakur said prior permission for holding social gatherings would also be required.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Thakur was talking to the media after presiding over a meeting through video conference with the deputy commissioners, superintendents of police and chief medical officers to review the situation of the pandemic in the state.

The chief minister stated that all the official fairs in the state would not be organised, but those that are ongoing would continue by adopting the standard operating procedures.

The RT-PCR tests will be increased and containment zone approach will be implemented strictly, he added.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.