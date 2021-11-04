OPEN APP
Hours after the Centre reduced excise duty on petrol and diesel, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur today announced that the state government has also reduced Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel.

“Now petrol will be cheaper by 12 and diesel by 17 per litre in the state," wrote the Himachal Pradesh CM on Hindi in Twitter. 

“This decision…will bring a lot of relief to the people of the state," he further said.

In a significant decision, the Centre has reduced excise duty on petrol and diesel to bring down the prices of the two petroleum products which had been seeing an upward trend.

The relief to consumers came on the eve of Diwali. The Finance Ministry said that excise duty on petrol will come down by 5 and that on diesel by 10 and it will be effective from Thursday. It urged the states "to commensurately reduce" VAT on petrol and diesel to give relief to consumers.

VAT rates differ from state to state, leading to differential rates of fuel.

Petrol price on Thursday was cut in the range of 5.7 to 6.35 per litre across the country and diesel rates by 11.16 to 12.88 as oil companies passed on a record reduction in excise duty rates to consumers.

