Himachal Pradesh govt reduces VAT on petrol and diesel. Check new fuel rates

Himachal Pradesh govt reduces VAT on petrol and diesel. Check new fuel rates1 min read . 05:58 PM IST
- Now, petrol will be cheaper by ₹12 and diesel by ₹17 per litre in Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Jairam Thakur has said
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Hours after the Centre reduced excise duty on petrol and diesel, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur today announced that the state government has also reduced Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel.
Hours after the Centre reduced excise duty on petrol and diesel, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur today announced that the state government has also reduced Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel.
“Now petrol will be cheaper by ₹12 and diesel by ₹17 per litre in the state," wrote the Himachal Pradesh CM on Hindi in Twitter.
“Now petrol will be cheaper by ₹12 and diesel by ₹17 per litre in the state," wrote the Himachal Pradesh CM on Hindi in Twitter.
“This decision…will bring a lot of relief to the people of the state," he further said.
“This decision…will bring a lot of relief to the people of the state," he further said.
In a significant decision, the Centre has reduced excise duty on petrol and diesel to bring down the prices of the two petroleum products which had been seeing an upward trend.
In a significant decision, the Centre has reduced excise duty on petrol and diesel to bring down the prices of the two petroleum products which had been seeing an upward trend.
The relief to consumers came on the eve of Diwali. The Finance Ministry said that excise duty on petrol will come down by ₹5 and that on diesel by ₹10 and it will be effective from Thursday. It urged the states "to commensurately reduce" VAT on petrol and diesel to give relief to consumers.
The relief to consumers came on the eve of Diwali. The Finance Ministry said that excise duty on petrol will come down by ₹5 and that on diesel by ₹10 and it will be effective from Thursday. It urged the states "to commensurately reduce" VAT on petrol and diesel to give relief to consumers.
VAT rates differ from state to state, leading to differential rates of fuel.
VAT rates differ from state to state, leading to differential rates of fuel.
Petrol price on Thursday was cut in the range of ₹5.7 to ₹6.35 per litre across the country and diesel rates by ₹11.16 to ₹12.88 as oil companies passed on a record reduction in excise duty rates to consumers.
Petrol price on Thursday was cut in the range of ₹5.7 to ₹6.35 per litre across the country and diesel rates by ₹11.16 to ₹12.88 as oil companies passed on a record reduction in excise duty rates to consumers.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!