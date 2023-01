Himachal Pradesh govt transfers 13 IAS officers, with immediate effect

1. Priyatu Mandal, IAS (HP:2006), Divisional Commissioner, Shimla Division at Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, who is also holding additional charge of the post of Managing Director, H.P. Financial Corporation, Shimla, as Secretary (Rural Development & Panchayati Raj) to the Government of Himachal Pradesh, relieving Shri Devesh Kumar, IAS (HP:1998) of these charges. Shri Priyatu Mandal, IAS (HP:2006) shall continue to hold charge of the posts of Divisional Commissioner, Shimla Division at Shimla, Himachal Pradesh and Managing Director, H.P. Financial Corporation, Shimla, till further orders.