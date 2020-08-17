Himachal Pradesh HC stays UGC exams until SC's order

"Since it is stated at the bar by Neel Kamal Sharma, advocate appearing for respondent number 2, that a lis similar to the controversy borne in the extant writ petition is sub judice before the apex court, there-up-to, as further prayed for, the outcome of the apposite sub judice lis before the apex court, is, enjoined to be awaited, besides thereupto the respondents concerned, may not proceed, with the relevant schedule," the bench said.