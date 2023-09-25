After nearly three months since the monsoon initially arrived in various regions of Himachal Pradesh, there has been a resurgence in heavy rainfall, leading to the closure of twenty-four roads across five districts in the state.

As reported by ANI, according to the data from the State Disaster Management Authority, "16 roads remain blocked in Lahaul-Spiti district, 4 in Shimla, 2 in Kullu and 1 each in Kangra and Kinnaur districts."

As per data from the State Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi, "Since the onset of monsoon fury in the state, 468 people have died, 487 injured and 40 are missing."

"2,647 houses have been completely damaged, 1,129 houses damaged partially, 320 shops damaged and 5,977 Cowsheds damaged," it said.

Additionally, the data suggested reports of 168 landslide and 72 flash flood incidents during the past three months.

On Monday, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu presented a resolution in the State Assembly, urging the Union government to declare Himachal Pradesh, which has been severely affected by disasters, as a National Disaster. Meanwhile, the opposition has introduced an adjournment motion under rule 67 to initiate a discussion on the state's disaster situation.

Both the governing Congress and the opposition BJP convened their respective Legislative party meetings. A total of seven meetings are scheduled during this session, which will continue until September 25th.

During the monsoon session of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly, which commenced in Shimla on Monday, the Assembly secretariat received a total of 743 questions. Of these, approximately 70% of the questions were related to matters concerning disasters.

Additionally, the Assembly received one notice under Rule 62, two notices under Rule 101, nine notices under Rule 130, one notice under Rule 102, and one notice under Rule 324.

Sukhu made an appeal to the opposition, urging them to raise concerns regarding disasters and funding from the Union government in the assembly. Sukhu also expressed gratitude to the Congress working committee for passing a resolution requesting the Union government to declare Himachal Pradesh, which has been severely affected by disasters, as a National Disaster.

