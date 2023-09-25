Himachal Pradesh: Heavy rainfall triggers blockage of 24 roads across five districts1 min read 25 Sep 2023, 06:32 AM IST
Heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh leads to closure of 24 roads across five districts; state seeks national disaster declaration.
After nearly three months since the monsoon initially arrived in various regions of Himachal Pradesh, there has been a resurgence in heavy rainfall, leading to the closure of twenty-four roads across five districts in the state.
