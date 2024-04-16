Himachal Pradesh High Court orders age limit for river rafting, kayaking, other adventurous sports
Himachal Pradesh news: The Supreme Court bench comprising Justice MS Ramachandra Rao and Jyotsna Rewal Dua stressed the need for a ‘fitness certificate’ for senior citizens engaging in adventurous sports
The Himachal Pradesh High Court has ordered the Deputy Commission of Kullu district to set an upper age limit for individuals participating in adventurous sports like Kayaking, river rafting, etc.
