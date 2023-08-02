A 40-meter-long highway washed away after landslide hit Himachal Pradesh's Solan district Parwanoo on Wednesday morning. Due to the landslide, the national highway connecting Shimla to Chandigarh is blocked leaving many vehicles stranded, officials said as reported by PTI. Vehicles are stranded on both sides of the road and light vehicles coming from Chandigarh have been routed through Parwanoo-Kasauli-Jangushu Road–Kumarhatti while vehicles going from Solan would take Bhognagar-Banasar-Kamli road. The Solan Police Department has further urged all travellers to adhere to the alternative traffic plan while the authorities work on clearing the debris.

Officials added that men and machinery have been deployed at the damaged stretch and work to open the road has commenced.

The Shimla Police has routed traffic going from Shimla to Chandigarh via Theog-Sainj-Giripul-Oachghat- Kumarhatti-Sarahan-Kala Amb-Panchkula road while the traffic coming from Chandigarh would be routed via Dherowal- nalagarh- Parsehar- Kunihar- Totu- Shimla for light vehicles.

Meanwhile, an orange alert warning of heavy to very heavy rains in isolated places in seven out of 12 districts, including Bilaspur, Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur on 3-4 August.

The state has been the worst hit in North India as it has been witnessing landslides, flashfloods due to heavy rains. Rain related incidents like flash floods, cloud bursts and landslides and road accidents have so far claimed 194 lives in the hilly state while 34 are missing since the onset of monsoon on June 24, according to the state emergency operation centre as reported by PTI.

About 320 roads are still closed for traffic in the state as landslides triggered by rains and flash floods had wreaked havoc in Himachal Pradesh. The Public Works Department has suffered losses to the tune of ₹2,000 crore.

Earlier on 1 August, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari jointly assessed the aftermath of the recent disaster that ravaged Kullu district. The Union minister also said that ₹400 crore will be released by the Union Government under Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) so that repair and restoration works can be undertaken on war footing. Both the leaders had visited the flood-hit areas including Bada Bhuiyan, Deodhar, Shirad, Klath, and Aloo Ground Manali and interacted with the people affected by the calamity besides seeking insights into their concerns during this challenging time.

