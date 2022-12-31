A large number of tourists have rushed to Himachal Pradesh after India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted snowfall in six districts of the state ahead of the New Year. However, hoteliers in the hilly state has complained that illegal tourist accommodation units has increased in Himachal Pradesh which has become a bane for the tourism industry as it affects the genuine business establishments.
A large number of tourists have rushed to Himachal Pradesh after India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted snowfall in six districts of the state ahead of the New Year. However, hoteliers in the hilly state has complained that illegal tourist accommodation units has increased in Himachal Pradesh which has become a bane for the tourism industry as it affects the genuine business establishments.
President of Manali Hoteliers’ Association Mukesh Thakur told PTI that though Manali is packed with tourist vehicles, but it is not reflected in the room occupancy.
President of Manali Hoteliers’ Association Mukesh Thakur told PTI that though Manali is packed with tourist vehicles, but it is not reflected in the room occupancy.
He added that illegal and unregistered units are offering huge discounts on rooms which the hotels paying taxes cannot compete with.
He added that illegal and unregistered units are offering huge discounts on rooms which the hotels paying taxes cannot compete with.
Thakur said illegal structures awaiting regularisation are selling rooms online, creating unhealthy competition, while units not registered with government departments or registered under HomeStay and Bed and Breakfast (BandB) are operating through online portals.
Thakur said illegal structures awaiting regularisation are selling rooms online, creating unhealthy competition, while units not registered with government departments or registered under HomeStay and Bed and Breakfast (BandB) are operating through online portals.
He further said that how a large number of people from outside the state have also taken properties on lease and are running accommodations as tourism units without any registration.
He further said that how a large number of people from outside the state have also taken properties on lease and are running accommodations as tourism units without any registration.
The associations has claimed that about 9,000-10,000 unauthorised rooms are available in Manali and Shimla.
The associations has claimed that about 9,000-10,000 unauthorised rooms are available in Manali and Shimla.
Tariffs of registered hotels are fixed by the Tourism Department but online operators are booking rooms in private flats, homes, bungalows, villas and misleading the tourists by giving discounts, which is hitting the hotel industry hard, lamented M K Seth of Tourism Industry Stakeholders Association.
Tariffs of registered hotels are fixed by the Tourism Department but online operators are booking rooms in private flats, homes, bungalows, villas and misleading the tourists by giving discounts, which is hitting the hotel industry hard, lamented M K Seth of Tourism Industry Stakeholders Association.
M K Seth said that as per the guidelines, the homestay units can have a maximum of three rooms while six rooms are allowed under the BandB scheme but these and norms are flouted with impunity.
M K Seth said that as per the guidelines, the homestay units can have a maximum of three rooms while six rooms are allowed under the BandB scheme but these and norms are flouted with impunity.
Officials of the tourism department maintained that it is difficult to search illegal accommodations as intrusion into any private premises without solid evidence would tantamount to trespass and the owners can easily claim that the people staying in the accommodation are their personal guests.
Officials of the tourism department maintained that it is difficult to search illegal accommodations as intrusion into any private premises without solid evidence would tantamount to trespass and the owners can easily claim that the people staying in the accommodation are their personal guests.
We take action on specific complaints after enquiring into the allegations as running homestays and hotel units without registration is an offense, they added.
We take action on specific complaints after enquiring into the allegations as running homestays and hotel units without registration is an offense, they added.
Meanwhile, an eight-hour long rescue operation at the Atal tunnel under the Rohtang Pass where hundreds of tourist vehicles were stranded amid heavy snowfall was successfully completed, Ani has reported citing police.
Meanwhile, an eight-hour long rescue operation at the Atal tunnel under the Rohtang Pass where hundreds of tourist vehicles were stranded amid heavy snowfall was successfully completed, Ani has reported citing police.
Police teams from Keylong, Manali, ATR South Portal and North Portal jointly conducted the rescue operation, which continued for more than eight hours till Friday morning after the incident was reported on Thursday night.
Police teams from Keylong, Manali, ATR South Portal and North Portal jointly conducted the rescue operation, which continued for more than eight hours till Friday morning after the incident was reported on Thursday night.
Around 400 vehicles were rescued safely from the south portal of Rohtang Tunnel, Manali which were stranded due to snowfall in Manali and Lahaul Spiti in Himachal Pradesh, according to SDM Surender Thakur on Thursday.
Around 400 vehicles were rescued safely from the south portal of Rohtang Tunnel, Manali which were stranded due to snowfall in Manali and Lahaul Spiti in Himachal Pradesh, according to SDM Surender Thakur on Thursday.
The police teams of both districts are assisting stranded tourists, rescue is currently underway at South Porta
The police teams of both districts are assisting stranded tourists, rescue is currently underway at South Porta
This comes after the tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti received the season's first snowfall.
This comes after the tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti received the season's first snowfall.
(With inputs from agencies)
(With inputs from agencies)
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.