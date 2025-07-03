Himachal Pradesh: IMD issues very heavy rainfall alert, Beas River sees ‘severe’ flooding

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted very heavy rainfall in parts of Himachal Pradesh on Thursday (July 3), with Beas River in Mandi witnessing “severe” flooding.

Advertisement

As per the IMD, Kangra, Mandi, Kullu, Shimla and Sirmaur districts are likely to experience heavy rainfall on Thursday.

The IMD also predicted isolated heavy rainfall over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, East Rajasthan, Haryana & Chandigarh between July 2 and July 8; and very heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh on July 5 and 7.

Advertisement

Monsoon-related damage in Himachal Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Vikramaditya Singh said said recently that Mandi district and some parts of Kullu in Himachal have witnessed heavy damage in this monsoon season.

According to PTI news agency, the death toll from cloudbursts and flash flood-related incidents in the Mandi district rose to 11 with the recovery of six additional bodies. The search for 34 missing people is underway, officials said on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the weather department also warned of low to moderate flash-flood risk in parts of five districts of Chamba, Kangra Kullu, Mandi and Shimla in the next 24 hours.

"Several bridges have been washed away. Around 200 to 250 roads remain closed even today. Yesterday, about 500 roads were blocked many of them have been cleared," he was quoted by ANI as saying on Wednesday.

Advertisement

"We are making continuous efforts. In the next couple of days, I will personally visit the affected areas and gain first-hand knowledge. Relief work is already underway, and we will work to intensify it," he said.

According to the report, Singh also acknowledged that proper central assistance has not yet reached to the state. He said damage assessment is being conducted through patwaris and tehsildars, with reports to be compiled and submitted to the Union government for financial support.

"We will ensure that Himachal Pradesh gets maximum assistance from the Centre for the damage sustained. The figures have crossed several thousand crores over the past two years. Despite that, we are working tirelessly using JCB machines, manpower, and everything we can deploy," Singh told ANI.