Himachal Pradesh: IMD issues yellow alert for heavy rains, flash floods warning

Himachal Pradesh: India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall over the next two days in 10 districts
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall over the next two days in 10 districts in Himachal Pradesh. The IMD has issued a heavy rain warning for the districts of Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Shimla, Kangra, Mandi, and Kullu and the weather office has issued an alert in the state for heavy rain and flash floods in most parts of the state.
Deputy director of IMD Himachal Pradesh Bui Lal said that during the past 24 hours most parts of the state received heavy rainfall and this will continue in the region, according to news agency ANI report.
He said that Nagrota Suriyan in Kangra received 97.8 mm and Una received 50.9 mm and Palampur received 50.4 mm rain during the past 24 hours. He said that so far the monsoon rains are 7 per cent less in the state. Meanwhile, heavy rains triggered flash floods in Khanyara village of Dharamshala on Friday. The flash floods affected the normal life in the area. Several houses and shops were destroyed. Senior officials visited the village to assess the situation.
"Debris and destruction witnessed in wake of flash flood in Ghurlu Nullah in Khanyara village of Dharamshala. Heavy rains triggered a flash flood here. Shops and electricity transformers were swept away. The loss is still being estimated. But we are sure it is high," a local told ANI.
In another development, an IMD bulletin has predicted generally cloudy sky with spells of light rainfall is expected in the national capital in the next few days. While the maximum temperature settled at 36.4 degrees celsius, two notches above the normal, the minimum temperature was recorded at 26.8 degrees celsius, one notch above the normal on Saturday.
The relative humidity recorded at 5.30 pm was 53 per cent, the IMD bulletin said. The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the moderate (102) category around 6 pm, data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) showed. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.
