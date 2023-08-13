The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued an orange alert for eight districts in Himachal Pradesh.

As reported by ANI, according to Bui Lal, Deputy Director of IMD, “The rain is forecasted for most of the places. We have issued orange alerts of heavy rainfall in Solan, Shimla, Sirmaur, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Mandi and Una districts of the state." He further mentioned that within the last day, a significant amount of rain was observed across the Kangra, Solan, Mandi, Bilaspur, and Hamirpur districts. "Palampur recorded 102 mm, Sujanpur Tira received 92 mm, Bijhi and Mandi received 90 mm of rainfall," he said further. Meanwhile, National Highway 205 (NH 205) was on Sunday blocked at Dakesh in the Bilaspur district of Himachal Pradesh due to a landslide, said authorities. They also said that two trucks and one light motor vehicle were damaged in the landslide.

"NH 205 totally blocked at Dakesh due to a landslide. Two trucks & one LMV were damaged. An alternate route is Darlamod to Beri via Kharsi ( single road)," HP Traffic, Tourist and Railways Police posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Government authorities have conveyed that more than 200 roads throughout the state remain inaccessible due to substantial rainfall and consequent occurrences of landslides, along with debris descending from the hills.

As the monsoon's relentless impact persists, Himachal Pradesh remains subjected to its destructive force, resulting in the emergence of landslides and sudden floods, ANI reported.

Adding to this sequence, a recent landslide incident was documented in the Bilaspur district on Saturday. Since the commencement of the monsoon season on June 24, the cumulative number of fatalities stemming from rain-related incidents, floods, and landslides has reached 223 within the state.

"So far, 223 people have lost their lives in Himachal Pradesh and 295 have been injured. As many as 800 houses have also been damaged completely, while another 7500 houses have been partially damaged," Himachal Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi said on Saturday.

(With inputs from ANI)