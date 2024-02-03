Himachal Pradesh: IMD sounds alert for next two days, forecasts heavy snowfall, intense cold wave in THESE areas
IMD sounded alert for light to moderate snowfall at most places and heavy snowfall at isolated places across Himachal Pradesh
The regional meteorological center at Shimla issued an 'Orange' alert for Himachal Pradesh with forecasts of snowfall across the state for the next two days. The weather departments sounded alert for light to moderate snowfall at most places and heavy snowfall at isolated places across the hill state. The advisory added that the regions of the lower Himalayas may witness thunderstorms, lightning, and hailstorms till 6 February.