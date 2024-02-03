The regional meteorological center at Shimla issued an 'Orange' alert for Himachal Pradesh with forecasts of snowfall across the state for the next two days. The weather departments sounded alert for light to moderate snowfall at most places and heavy snowfall at isolated places across the hill state. The advisory added that the regions of the lower Himalayas may witness thunderstorms, lightning, and hailstorms till 6 February.

The weather forecast came as Himachal Pradesh has been witnessing fresh snowfall since 31 January. The snowfall disrupted vehicular movement across the state with around 485 roads including 4 national highways remaining closed for traffic.

The state emergency operation center shared the information on the closed roads and said Shimla currently has 161 blocked roads, Lahaul and Spiti have 153, Kullu has 71, and Chamba district has 58 blocked roads. Additionally, 485 transformers and 68 water supply schemes are facing disruptions.

The Public Works Department (PWD) officials are actively engaged in extensive efforts to swiftly clear the snow from the roads as part of ongoing operations, the administration said.

Shimla, the state capital witnessed a brief spell of snowfall on Saturday which excited the locals and tourists in Himachal Pradesh.

Intense cold wave conditions

In rest of the Himachal Pradesh, intense cold wave conditions continued on Saturday with temperatures remaining one notch below normal. The maximum temperature in the hill state also remained below normal and the overall weather was dry in Himachal Pradesh.

During the night, Kukumseri experienced the lowest temperature at minus 8.1 degrees Celsius, with Narkanda, Kalpa, Dalhousie, and Manali also enduring chilly conditions at minus 5.6 degrees Celsius, minus 3.7 degrees Celsius, minus 3.1 degrees Celsius, and minus 1.8 degrees Celsius, respectively. Meanwhile, Shimla registered a minimum nighttime temperature of 1.8 degrees Celsius.

The temperatures remained at the lower rung throughout the north Indian region on Saturday with the national capital Delhi recording 6.7 degrees Celsius, which is 2 notches below the normal. The vehicular movement in the capital city continues to remain disrupted due to dense fog in several areas.

(With inputs from PTI)

