Himachal Pradesh introduces cow cess of 10 on sale of liquor

Himachal Pradesh has introduced a cow cess for those purchasing alcohol within the state. According to the state budget presented by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday, the move is intended to raise additional revenue of ₹100 crore per annum.

While Himachal Pradesh is one of the first to link alcohol sale to a cow tax, other states have also levied such cess in order arrange for funds to take care of stray animals. Earlier reports for example, had suggested that the Rajasthan government earned ₹2,176 crore from cow cess in three years - till March 2022.

Punjab was one of the first states to implement such a cess and reportedly taxes the purchase of four wheelers and two wheelers, electricity consumption, booking of marriage halls, cement bags and more in such a manner. A cess of ₹10 is levied on every bottle of Indian Made Foreign Liquor and ₹5 is charged for bottles of Punjab Made Liquor.

The Congress-led government also announced also made strides to full various election promises - such as a fixed monthly payment for women and subsidies on electric two-wheelers. The CM also announced the restoration of the old pension scheme - another poll promise - that is set to benefit 1.36 lakh employees.

The 2023-24 budget has a total outlay of ₹53,413 crores. CM Sukhu also said that his government would work to make HP a green state by 2026, promoting hydropower and solar energy through the adoption of electric vehicles to check pollution.

A total of 1,500 diesel buses of Himachal Road Transport Corporation will be replaced by electric buses in phases at a cost of ₹1,000 crore. The budget also includes provisions for a 50% subsidy that will be given to youth for setting up charging points.

The state will also provide a 40 per cent subsidy to youth for setting up small hydropower projects of 200 Kw to 2 MW. There will also be a subsidy of ₹25,000 for the purchase of electric two-wheelers for 20,000 girls studying in government schools in the state.

