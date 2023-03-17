Himachal Pradesh introduces cow cess of 10 on sale of liquor

Himachal Pradesh introduces cow cess of ₹10 on sale of liquor2 min read . Updated: 17 Mar 2023, 11:58 PM IST
Himachal Pradesh has introduced a cow cess for those purchasing alcohol within the state. According to the state budget presented by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday, the move is intended to raise additional revenue of ₹100 crore per annum.
