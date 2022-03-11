Himachal Pradesh: Kangra bans paragliding until further orders after 2 deaths

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Himachal Pradesh: Two persons have been killed and one has been seriously injured after they fell off a paraglider while taking off in Bir Billing of Kangra district
Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district administration has temporarily banned all paragliding activities in the district. The decision was taken following the death of two-person at Bir-Billing on March 8.
On Wednesday, a helper, who was pushing the glider, was entangled in a rope due to which the glider lost balance at Bir Billing in Kangra. The two men fell down from a height of 25-30 feet and died on the spot. The pilot suffered injuries and was hospitalised.
"Two persons have been killed and one has been seriously injured after they fell off a paraglider while taking off in Bir Billing of Kangra district on Tuesday evening," Deputy Commissioner of Kangra Nipun Jindal told ANI.
Therefore Kangra deputy commissioner Dr Nipun Jindal has banned paragliding under the Disaster Management Act. The district administration has sanctioned ₹4 lakh to the family of the deceased. ANd the matter has been sent for further probe.
"The police has registered an FIR and investigation is on. The district administration has sanctioned ₹4 lakh financial help to each family of the deceased," Kangara's deputy commissioner told ANI news agency.
Jindal will review the ban order in about a fortnight after ensuring that all registered operators and pilots have adhered to the administration's directions.
