Amid the harsh topography and the risks associated with winter snowfall, Kangra Deputy Commissioner (DC) Hemraj Bairwa on Wednesday prohibited trekking activities above 3,000 metres in the Dhauladhar range of Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district until further notice, reported PTI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

DC Bairwa explained that the order was issued to ensure public safety, given the region's harsh topography and the risks associated with winter snowfall.

According to the order, trekkers will have to take prior permission from the Superintendent of Police (SP) Kangra for trekking on low-altitude routes such as Kareri, Triund and Adi Himani Chamunda. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Apart from this, the directive specifically restricts paragliding pilots from flying near the Dhauladhar range.

Among others, the the SP's office will deploy extra personnel to monitor weather conditions forecasted by the Meteorological Department in Shimla before granting any trekking permissions.

As per the directive, trekking permissions will automatically be cancelled if the weather department issues a weather warning or alert. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, exemptions to this order are granted to disaster management teams, including the NDRF, SDRF and search-and-rescue teams from the Mountaineering Centre in McLeod Ganj, as well as local police, said the order.

The DC has also instructed the District Tourism Officer to ensure that all stakeholders in Kangra's tourism sector inform visitors about the restrictions and the potential penalties for violations.

The directive also warns that violations will result in strict action under the Bhartiya Nayaya Sanhita and Sections 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Temperature in Himachal Pradesh: Meanwhile, the temperature in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday dipped to 15.11 degrees Celsius. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 6.33 °C and 18.2 °C, respectively.

The temperature in Himachal Pradesh is expected to decrease further in the coming days, and the higher altitude areas are most likely to witness snowfall.