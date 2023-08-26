The Kullu-Mandi National Highway was blocked following a landslide due to heavy rains in the district, an official statement said on Saturday.

Kullu: Due to a recent landslide incident, Kullu-Mandi National Highway was blocked amid heavy rainfall in the district, an official said on Saturday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Deputy Commissioner of the Kullu district released the traffic update on X (formerly Twitter). The latest update says that the Kullu-Mandi road via Pandoh and Kamand is blocked after a landslide hit the area earlier in the day.

“The Kullu-Mandi NH is closed following a landslide due to heavy rains. Work is being carried out to restore the traffic," said the Kullu DC on Friday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

For over a month, the incessant rainfall in Himachal Pradesh has triggered many landslided and cloudbursts in the state. Till now around 367 people have died in the state because of rain-related incidents in 2023, said the State Disaster Management Authority on Friday.

The official data reveals that on an average of about seven individuals have been losing their lives daily in rain-linked occurrences within the hilly state since the monsoon's commencement on June 24.

After loss of lives, the state is also reeling under a mountain of financial loss because of property and infrastructure. The disaster management authority of the state said that the monetary loss is expected to reach nearly ₹12,000 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Within a fortnight, Himachal Pradesh, fondly known as Dev Bhoomi, has witnessed significant landslides occuring in various locations. The state government has constituted teams to find the causes of the destruction. It is also planning to involve experts from different states of the country to come up with a viable solution.

On Friday, traffic was suspened on eight major roads in Shimla because of heavy rainfall. On Wednesday, around 13 major roads across the district were shut because of landslide. Cases of landslides, collapse of buildings, uprooting of trees, etc have become highly common after heavy downpours in the region. During this monsoon, the state has till now reported 113 landslides till now.l