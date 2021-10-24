1 min read.Updated: 24 Oct 2021, 12:59 PM ISTLivemint
Himachal Pradesh snowfall: On Friday, at least 80 people were stranded in the district due to bad weather. As many as 11 tourists travelling in cars were among those stranded at Batal
Listen to this article
Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul and Spiti district has received snowfall on Sunday. On Friday, at least 80 people were stranded in the district due to bad weather. 11 tourists travelling in cars were among those stranded at Batal.
Last week, about 170 people were stranded in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul-Spiti district due to snowfall. The police team rescued all the stranded passengers.
Pahalgam was also covered in a blanket of snow on Saturday.
The India Metrological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall, snowfall with thunderstorms, gusty winds, and lightning at isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, and Punjab this week.
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint.
Download
our App Now!!