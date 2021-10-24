Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul and Spiti district has received snowfall on Sunday. On Friday, at least 80 people were stranded in the district due to bad weather. 11 tourists travelling in cars were among those stranded at Batal.

Last week, about 170 people were stranded in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul-Spiti district due to snowfall. The police team rescued all the stranded passengers.

View Full Image Several parts of Lahaul-Spiti district receive snowfall

Meanwhile on Saturday Jammu and Kashmir received the season's first snowfall.

Gulmarg, one of Asia's premier hill resorts, is known for its legendary beauty, exquisite valleys, and gorgeous streams that received the season's first snowfall.

Several tourists were seen having fun in the snow at the tourist hotspot.

Pahalgam was also covered in a blanket of snow on Saturday.

The India Metrological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall, snowfall with thunderstorms, gusty winds, and lightning at isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, and Punjab this week.

