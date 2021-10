Himachal Pradesh: Lahaul-Spiti district receives snowfall. See photos

Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul and Spiti district has received snowfall on Sunday

12:59 PM IST

Himachal Pradesh snowfall: On Friday, at least 80 people were stranded in the district due to bad weather. As many as 11 tourists travelling in cars were among those stranded at Batal