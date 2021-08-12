2 min read.Updated: 12 Aug 2021, 08:38 AM ISTLivemint
Himachal Pradesh Kinnaur landslide: 13 people have been rescued safely and sent to CHC-Bhawanagar for medical treatment, so far
The total number of dead bodies recovered from the landslide site of Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh rises to 13 on Thursday, Dharmender Thakur, Deputy Commandant, ITBP said. On the other hand, 13 people have been rescued safely and sent to CHC-Bhawanagar for medical treatment, so far.
The number of dead may further increase as a bus and the Bolero and its passengers are still untraceable.
Kinnaur landslide incident | 13 bodies recovered, 13 persons rescued safely and sent to CHC-Bhawanagar for medical treatment so far. NH-5 is through for vehicular activities but traffic movement has not been started yet: HP-State Emergency Operation Centre pic.twitter.com/xjoGuNVrn8
Until Wednesday 10 people were found dead, including eight persons travelling in a Tata Sumo.
Two of the dead were identified as Rohit Kumar (25), a resident of Kaiya village at Rampur in Shimla; and Vijay Kumar (32) of Jhol village in Sujanpur of Hamirpur district.
The eight dead found in Tata Sumo have been identified as two-year-old girl Vanshuka of Sapni in Sangla tehsil of Kinnaur; Meera Devi, Nitisha, Prem kumari (42), Gyan Dassi, Devi Chand (53), all from Kinnaur district; and Kammlesh Kumar (34) of Rechuta village in Solan.
The state disaster management authority has requisitioned the NDRF from Nurpur for the search and rescue operation.
District officials, search and rescue teams, including members of local police, home guards, NDRF, ITBP, and a medical team are at the incident site.
Ten ambulances, four earth removers, 52 personnel of the ITBP's 17th Battalion, 30 personnel of police, and 27 NDRF personnel are carrying out the rescue operation.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh each to the next of kin of those who were killed in the landslide and ₹50,000 for those injured in the tragedy.
