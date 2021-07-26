1 min read.Updated: 26 Jul 2021, 09:50 AM ISTLivemint
Himachal Pradesh landslide: Nine tourists were killed on Sunday after heavy boulders fell on their tempo traveller in a landslide near Basteri in Kinnaur district
A 34-year-old Ayurvedic doctor was among the nine tourists who died because of a landslide in Kinnaur district in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday.
In her last tweet, Dr Deepa Sharma wrote, "Standing at the last point of India where civilians are allowed. Beyond this point around 80 kms ahead we have border with Tibet whom china has occupied illegally".
Nine tourists were killed on Sunday after heavy boulders fell on their tempo traveller in a landslide near Basteri in Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh.
Multiple landslides triggered by recent rains occurred near Basteri on Sangla-Chitkul road at 1.25 pm on July 25, resulting in a bridge collapse and damage to some vehicles.
A video of a bridge collapse in Basteri has gone viral on social media. In the video, boulders could be seen rolling downhill, causing the bridge to collapse.
President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences over the death of people.
PM Modi also announced an ex gratia of ₹2 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased and ₹50,000 to the injured from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund.
Apart from Dr Deepa, the other eight people who died in Himachal Pradesh's landslide on Sunday were: Maya Devi Biyani (55), her son Anurag Biyani (31) and daughter Richa Biyani (25) of Rajasthan, Pratiksha Sunil Patil (27) of Maharashtra, Amogh Bapat (27), Satish Katakbar (34) of Chhattisgarh, driver Umrab Singh (42) of West Bengal and Kumar Ulhas Vedpathak (37).
