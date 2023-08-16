A landslide occurred in the Summer Hill region of Himachal Pradesh's Shimla on Wednesday, as confirmed by an official.

Following the news of the incident, a search and rescue operation was initiated. Sniffer dogs and rescue personnel were present at the location when this report was being prepared. As reported by ANI, SDM Shimla (Urban) Bhanu Gupta said, “Local people have confirmed the count that there can be 21 bodies. Out of which, we have recovered 12 bodies in the last two days. Our search and rescue operation is going on. In our team, we have NDRF, SDRF, army, local police and home guard...If we get any positive news on some people being alive, we'll rescue them properly."

Continuous heavy rainfall persists, causing widespread destruction in various areas of Himachal Pradesh, leading to the destruction of buildings and properties.

As per Met department Dehradhun, light to moderate rain with thunderstorms at most places in Nainital, Champawat and Udham Singh Nagar districts, at many places in Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri and Almora districts and at a few places in the remaining districts of Uttarakhand.

Moreover, heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in the Pauri, Nainital, Champawat and Udham Singh Nagar districts of Uttarakhand. Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and intense to very intense spells likely to occur at isolated places in districts of Uttarakhand.

Earlier on Tuesday, a landslide caused the collapse of 5 to 7 houses in the Krishna Nagar vicinity of Shimla.

Authorities reported that there were concerns about residents possibly being trapped beneath the debris. In response, rescue operations were being led by NDRF, SDRF, and state police personnel.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Indian Air Force conducted a single airlift mission to transport 18 army soldiers, providing assistance for the rescue operation after the landslides in Shimla.

“A Chinook helicopter of Western Air Command airlifted 18 Indian Army personnel and a 3-Ton Mini Dozer in a single sortie for rescue efforts in areas affected by landslides near Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla today," the Indian Air Force informed through a statement on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu convened a meeting with the high-powered committee to enhance the disaster management measures.

He highlighted that an extraordinary surge of 157 per cent in rainfall over the past four days has led to widespread destruction across the whole state.

He emphasized that his administration is dedicated to accelerating the restoration process as a top priority. He mentioned that approximately 400 out of the total 1,220 blocked roads have been successfully reopened.

The Chief Minister also gave clear instructions to promptly reinstate the disrupted electricity and water systems.

"Due to the urban expansion of Shimla, torrential rains have led to the uprooting of more than 500 trees, posing potential challenges for local residents. To alleviate these concerns, the Forest Department was directed to swiftly and properly dispose of the fallen trees. Adequate manpower should be deployed to ensure efficient execution of this task," he said.

