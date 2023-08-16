As reported by ANI, SDM Shimla (Urban) Bhanu Gupta said, “Local people have confirmed the count that there can be 21 bodies. Out of which, we have recovered 12 bodies in the last two days. Our search and rescue operation is going on. In our team, we have NDRF, SDRF, army, local police and home guard...If we get any positive news on some people being alive, we'll rescue them properly."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}