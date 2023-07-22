An incident of landslide has been reported near Wangtu in Kinnaur district, Himachal Pradesh on Saturday. National Highway 5 has been shut down due to the landslide. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on Saturday. And has issued a yellow warning for heavy rainfall at a few places in the state from 23-25 July.

Yesterday, light to heavy rains lashed parts of Himachal Pradesh. According to weather data in the past 24 hours till 5.30 pm, Palampur was the wettest in the state recording 147 mm of rainfall, followed by 50 mm at Dharamshala, 34 mm at Manali, and 27 mm at Dalhousie.

Himachal Pradesh rainfall prediction for Saturday:

According to the meteorological department, extremely heavy rainfall is likely to occur in Chamba, Kangra, Shimla, Kullu, Mandi, Bilaspur, Solan, and Sirmaur. Whereas heavy rainfall may occur in Una, Hamirpur, Lahaul and Spiti, and Kinnaur districts on 22 July.

Monsoon fury in Himachal:

Since the onset of the monsoon in the hill state on June 24, as many as 138 people have died in rain-related incidents such as landslides, flash floods, and road accidents, according to the Himachal Pradesh State Emergency Response Centre. The state has suffered a loss of ₹4,986 crore.

A total of 586 houses have been damaged completely and 5,030 partially. Damaged properties also include 234 shops and 1500 cowsheds in the state. About 605 roads are still closed in the state, according to government officials.

Centre's aid for rain-hit Himachal:

The Central government so far has given the assistance of over ₹360 crore to the state.

Union minister Nitin Gadkari has assured sanctioning of ₹300 crore for reconstructing damaged roads and bridges connecting national highways in Himachal Pradesh. The fund will be sanctioned under the Setu Bharatam Yojna.

The ruling Congress government stated that compensation of ₹1,45,000 has been provided to those whose houses were completely damaged and ₹1 lakh to those with partially damaged houses.