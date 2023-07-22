An incident of landslide has been reported near Wangtu in Kinnaur district, Himachal Pradesh on Saturday. National Highway 5 has been shut down due to the landslide. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on Saturday. And has issued a yellow warning for heavy rainfall at a few places in the state from 23-25 July.

