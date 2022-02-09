OPEN APP
As the COVID situation is stabilising in Himachal Pradesh, the state government has decided to lift the night curfew. The state government imposed the night curfew on January 5 from 10 pm to 5 am and revised it on January 31 from 10 pm to 6 am to check the spread of COVID-19.

The decision to lift the night curfew was taken during the cabinet meeting chaired by the Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur here on Wednesday. 

However, restrictions remain in place on gatherings. An official on Wednesday notified that all social, religious, cultural, political and other congregations, including marriages and funerals, will be permitted with 50% of the capacity of both the indoor the and outdoor areas

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state decreased to 4,812 on February 8 from 9,672 on February 1, government data showed.

 

