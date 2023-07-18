The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted light to moderate rain with thunder in seven districts of Himachal Pradesh. Moreover, the weather office in its bulletin also said that heavy rainfall is likely in Kullu. The hilly state has been witnessing record monsoon rains which led to massive waterlogging, road caves-in, collapsed homes and gridlocked traffic. Delhi floods news LIVE In a tweet, IMD said, “Light to moderate rain with thunder is expected to occur over a few places in Una, Kangra, Hamirpur, Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur, and Mandi districts today and heavy rainfall is expected in Kullu district."

Earlier, in the wake of devastating heavy rains and havoc in Himachal Pradesh, IMD had issued an orange alert for rain in four districts of Himachal Pradesh from July 16 to 17. IMD tweeted that Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are likely to receive heavy to very heavy showers from July 16 to 17. It had also issued a 'moderate to high risk' alert predicting flash floods occurrence in five districts of Himachal Pradesh till July 17.

Meanwhile, the state Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi has said that three teams of officials from the Central government will be visiting Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday to assess the flood situation and evaluate the losses in the state. Speaking to ANI Jagat Singh Negi said, "Tomorrow three central teams are reaching Chandigarh, they will be visiting Mandi, Kullu and Rohru areas of Shimla district. I want to thank my secretary Revenue and his team who had worked hard in this disaster situation. He will take care and coordinate with the team. So far we have assessed an estimated loss of over 4500 crore. The central teams will evaluate it further. Losses may increase further."

As per the state Disaster Management Authority Data during the past 24 days, rains and floods have claimed 122 lives since the onset of monsoon on June 24 in Himachal Pradesh.

There is no respite for people in Himachal Pradesh as since June 24, people have been struggling with the problems of long hours of power shedding, water crisis, connectivity etc.

Meanwhile, 481 houses have been damaged, besides 3,863 houses partially damaged. 133 shops have been damaged in the state while 1,008 cow sheds have been damaged due to rain and floods.

The state has witnessed 53 incidents of landslides in the state besides 41 incidents of flash floods, the data read.

