Meanwhile, the state Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi has said that three teams of officials from the Central government will be visiting Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday to assess the flood situation and evaluate the losses in the state. Speaking to ANI Jagat Singh Negi said, "Tomorrow three central teams are reaching Chandigarh, they will be visiting Mandi, Kullu and Rohru areas of Shimla district. I want to thank my secretary Revenue and his team who had worked hard in this disaster situation. He will take care and coordinate with the team. So far we have assessed an estimated loss of over 4500 crore. The central teams will evaluate it further. Losses may increase further."