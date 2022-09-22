Himachal Pradesh: Light to moderate rains in these districts in next 24 hours

Himachal Pradesh: Light to moderate rains in these districts in next 24 hours2 min read . 04:55 PM IST
Himachal Pradesh will witness light to moderate rains in several districts in next 24 hours as the monsoon recede from the state
The monsoon is receding from the northern parts of India and with its withdrawal, several states are experiencing light to moderate rainfall with low temperature. Himachal Pradesh will also receive light to moderate rainfall in several districts for the next 24 hours. The Indian Meteorological Department also informed that the monsoon will withdraw from the state by 25 September.
“Light to moderate rainfall is expected to continue in Shimla, Sirmaur, Solan, Chamba, and Mandi districts in the next 24 hours. The monsoon withdrawal date for the state is 25th September, " said Sandeep Kumar, senior scientist, IMD, Shimla.
Several states of the country are witnessing rains with the withdrawal of the monsoon season. The national capital is also predicted to witness heavy rains for the next 2 3 days.
Monsoon in Himachal Pradesh has been pretty tough for years now. Every year the state reports loss of life and property due to several weather events. This year as more than 250 people lost their lives in the state during the monsoon. The loss to state property during this time was around ₹1300 crore.
The data of the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) informs that between 29 June and 21 August 115 people were killed due to rain-induced road accidents. 33 people died due to the falling of rocks while 27 due to drowning and 19 in landslides. Eight people also lost their lives in flash floods while 1 died in a cloudburst.
“The accidents in our data have mainly occurred due to conditions created by heavy rains like low visibility, caving-in of roads, waterlogging," said an SDMA official.
The SDMA reported 71 cases of landslides, 64 flashfloods, 33 rockfalls and 12 cloudburst events during this monsoon season.
The extreme monsoon also disrupted and delayed several projects in the state with government departments incurring heavy losses for that.
