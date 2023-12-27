Himachal Pradesh likely to see light rainfall and snowfall around New Year
A fresh western disturbance is likely to affect northwest India, causing rains or snowfall from December 30 to January 1 in the mid and higher hills, says IMD
Himachal Pradesh is likely to witness a wet spell in the mid and higher hills around New Year as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light rainfall in the mid hills and light snowfall in the higher hills from December 30 to January 1.
