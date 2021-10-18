The Manali-Leh highway was closed for normal traffic on Sunday after fresh snow at Baralacha pass in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul and Spiti district.

According to Lahaul-Spiti SP Manav Verma, the traffic movement at Gramphu-Kaza highway has also been blocked due to snowfall at Kunzum pass in Lahaul and Spiti.

"Due to fresh snowfall at Baralacha pass on Manali-Leh highway and at Kunzum pass on Gramphu-Kaza highway, traffic movement is blocked on both routes," Verma said.

The Lahaul-Spiti SP also informed that a tourist died at Sarchu due to high-altitude sickness.

"He was taken to an Army transit camp for health check-up, where the doctor on duty declared him dead," he said.

Earlier on Sunday, the higher reaches of hills around Kedarnath Dham received snowfall following incessant rainfall.

