Home >News >India >Himachal Pradesh: Manali-Leh highway closed for normal traffic. Check details
Listen to this article

The Manali-Leh highway was closed for normal traffic on Sunday after fresh snow at Baralacha pass in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul and Spiti district.

According to Lahaul-Spiti SP Manav Verma, the traffic movement at Gramphu-Kaza highway has also been blocked due to snowfall at Kunzum pass in Lahaul and Spiti.

"Due to fresh snowfall at Baralacha pass on Manali-Leh highway and at Kunzum pass on Gramphu-Kaza highway, traffic movement is blocked on both routes," Verma said.

The Lahaul-Spiti SP also informed that a tourist died at Sarchu due to high-altitude sickness.

"He was taken to an Army transit camp for health check-up, where the doctor on duty declared him dead," he said.

Earlier on Sunday, the higher reaches of hills around Kedarnath Dham received snowfall following incessant rainfall. 

