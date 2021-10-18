Himachal Pradesh: Manali-Leh highway closed for normal traffic. Check details

Himachal Pradesh: Manali-Leh highway closed for normal traffic. Check details1 min read . 06:43 AM IST
The Lahaul-Spiti SP also informed that a tourist died at Sarchu due to high-altitude sickness.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Lahaul-Spiti SP also informed that a tourist died at Sarchu due to high-altitude sickness.
The Manali-Leh highway was closed for normal traffic on Sunday after fresh snow at Baralacha pass in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul and Spiti district.
The Manali-Leh highway was closed for normal traffic on Sunday after fresh snow at Baralacha pass in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul and Spiti district.
According to Lahaul-Spiti SP Manav Verma, the traffic movement at Gramphu-Kaza highway has also been blocked due to snowfall at Kunzum pass in Lahaul and Spiti.
According to Lahaul-Spiti SP Manav Verma, the traffic movement at Gramphu-Kaza highway has also been blocked due to snowfall at Kunzum pass in Lahaul and Spiti.
"Due to fresh snowfall at Baralacha pass on Manali-Leh highway and at Kunzum pass on Gramphu-Kaza highway, traffic movement is blocked on both routes," Verma said.
"Due to fresh snowfall at Baralacha pass on Manali-Leh highway and at Kunzum pass on Gramphu-Kaza highway, traffic movement is blocked on both routes," Verma said.
The Lahaul-Spiti SP also informed that a tourist died at Sarchu due to high-altitude sickness.
The Lahaul-Spiti SP also informed that a tourist died at Sarchu due to high-altitude sickness.
"He was taken to an Army transit camp for health check-up, where the doctor on duty declared him dead," he said.
"He was taken to an Army transit camp for health check-up, where the doctor on duty declared him dead," he said.
Earlier on Sunday, the higher reaches of hills around Kedarnath Dham received snowfall following incessant rainfall.
Earlier on Sunday, the higher reaches of hills around Kedarnath Dham received snowfall following incessant rainfall.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!