Mandi-Kullu national highway in Himachal Pradesh has been blocked after debris fell on a JCB machine during the ongoing restoration work following a landslide near 6 miles on the Chandigarh-Manali highway in Mandi, news agency ANI reported. Traffic flow has been momentarily stopped owing to a landslide. However, the restoration work is underway. Following the incident, Soumya Sambasivan, SP, Mandi stated: “The driver of the JCB is safe. The restoration work is underway. The road will be soon opened for use."

Meanwhile, a cloudburst occurred in Kullu early morning today, leaving a man dead and three others injured, officials said. The incident was reported around 3:55 am near Kayas village in Kullu, washing away vehicles and blocking a road.

Several landslides have been reported in the state as light to heavy rains continued to lash Himachal Pradesh. The Sanjauli–Lakkar Bazaar road in Shimla was also blocked following a landslide. In total, 720 roads are still blocked for vehicular traffic in the state, officials said, adding that restoration work is underway.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted light to moderate rainfall in various districts of the state. "Light to moderate rain with thunder is expected to occur over a few places in Una, Kangra, Hamirpur, Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur, and Mandi districts today and heavy rainfall is expected in Kullu district," IMD said.

Rainfall in Himachal Pradesh has caused severe devastation in the hill state, resulting in cloudbursts, landslides, and floods that have claimed 108 lives so far. The estimated cost of the damage is more than Rs. 3,738.28 crore. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow advisory that will be in effect till July 18.

Himachal Pradesh is the worst-affected state in North India, prompting Union Home Minister Amit Singh to sanction the advance release of the second tranche of the central share of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) in the sum of ₹180.40 crore.

According to ANI, the union home ministry announced that the Central government has also issued the first tranche of a Central share of ₹180.40 crore to Himachal Pradesh from SDRF on July 10, 2023, for urgent relief efforts.