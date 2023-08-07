Himachal Pradesh has been heavily hit owing to the monsoon rains which have led to incidents like landslides and flash floods. On August 1, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari jointly assessed the aftermath of the recent disaster that ravaged Kullu district. The Union minister also said that ₹400 crore will be released by the Union Government under Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) so that repair and restoration works can be undertaken on war footing.