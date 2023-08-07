Himachal Pradesh: Manglad-Bagvat road closed after massive landslide in Shimla1 min read 07 Aug 2023, 07:36 AM IST
Manglad-Bagvat road closed after landslide in Shimla district, no deaths or injuries reported.
Manglad-Bagvat road has been closed after a massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla district was reported on Sunday. Officials say there have been no deaths or injuries reported owing to the incident so far.
"Manglad-Bagvat road was closed after a landslide in the Kinnu area of Rampur subdivision in Shimla district yesterday," a police officer was quoted as saying by ANI.
The landslide occurred in Kinnu area of the Rampur subdivision and a video of the incident had went viral on social media showcasing boulders falling off a mountain into the valley.
In an earlier incident on August 2, a 40-meter-long highway was washed away after a landslide hit Solan district Parwanoo on August 2. Owing to the landslide, the national highway that connected Shimla to Chandigarh was blocked and vehicles were left stranded.
On August 5, officials said that commuters will not have to pay toll charges on Sanwara Plaza at National Highway 5 which was closed for three days owing to a landslide, reported PTI.
Solan DM Manmohan Sharma had said that he ordered the immediate closure of Sanwara plaza when the highway was reopened since there is resentment among the general public over collection of toll charges when the highway is not open and it could lead to a law and order situation.
Himachal Pradesh has been heavily hit owing to the monsoon rains which have led to incidents like landslides and flash floods. On August 1, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari jointly assessed the aftermath of the recent disaster that ravaged Kullu district. The Union minister also said that ₹400 crore will be released by the Union Government under Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) so that repair and restoration works can be undertaken on war footing.
