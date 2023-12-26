comScore
Active Stocks
Tue Dec 26 2023 09:29:58
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 135.30 1.35%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 455.45 -1.57%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 306.60 1.27%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,531.00 -1.98%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 638.85 0.35%
Business News/ News / India/  Himachal Pradesh: Massive fire in Kullu's Patlikuhal destroys crores of forest wealth | Watch
Back Back

Himachal Pradesh: Massive fire in Kullu's Patlikuhal destroys crores of forest wealth | Watch

 Livemint

A massive fire broke out in the Patlikuhal forest area of Kullu, destroying forest wealth worth crores of rupees.

Massive fire in Kullu's Patlikuhal destroys crores of forest wealth in Himachal Pradesh (Representative image)Premium
Massive fire in Kullu's Patlikuhal destroys crores of forest wealth in Himachal Pradesh (Representative image)

A massive fire broke out in the Patlikuhal forest area of Kullu in Himachal Pradesh on Monday. The fire destroyed forest wealth worth crores of rupee. Soon after the fires in the forest expanded and grew intense, large flames of fire were seen erupting out of the forest area.

Large flames of fire were seen erupting out of the forest area. Due to the large fire that erupted in the wilderness, smoke spread in the area. Attempts are underway to douse the fire. Further details related to the incident are awaited.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 26 Dec 2023, 08:16 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App