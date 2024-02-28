Himachal Pradesh Minister Vikramaditya Singh resigns day after Rajya Sabha election results
Son of former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, Vikramaditya Singh is the Minister of the Public Works Department in Himachal Pradesh. He represents the Shimla Rural constituency in the state legislative assembly.
Himachal Pradesh Minister Vikramaditya Singh stepped down from his position on February 28, a day after the Rajya Sabha election result in the state, as per a PTI report.
