Son of former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, Vikramaditya Singh is the Minister of the Public Works Department in Himachal Pradesh. He represents the Shimla Rural constituency in the state legislative assembly.

Himachal Pradesh Minister Vikramaditya Singh stepped down from his position on February 28, a day after the Rajya Sabha election result in the state, as per a PTI report. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Singh's move exposes internal divisions within the Congress party, following the recent loss of the sole Rajya Sabha seat in Himachal Pradesh to the BJP, the report added.

Speaking at a press conference, Singh said: “I have always respected the leadership and the CM and contributed toward running the government with due discipline. I am not appreciating myself today. But I can tell you with 100% conviction that in the last one year as a minister in the Congress Government, we have supported the government with all our strength..."

“There were from some quarters attempts to humiliate me in my functioning as a cabinet minister...I respect the CM but there has to be coordination among the Council of Ministers...This is a breach of trust, something that has led to where we are standing today…" he added.

Party humiliated me, says Singh "I am submitting my resignation to the chief minister and the governor. There have been attempts to humiliate and undermine me from some quarters and in spite of reservations, I supported the government," he told reporters.

Singh said he was "deeply hurt" by the transpiring over the past two days and said there's a need to ponder what went wrong for the Congress, PTI reported. He added that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi have been apprised of the status and the ball is now in their court. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The Congress party had made promises to the people and we owe the responsibility to fulfil those promises and I would decide my future course of action after consulting my supporters," Singh told reporters.

Notably, the Himachal Pradesh Rajya Sabha election outcome was marred by instances of cross-voting by some Congress members, further complicating the party's internal dynamics. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The party is now in a race to maintain unity among its members and safeguard its government from potential collapse. Efforts are underway to prevent further dissent among its members, the PTI report added.

(With inputs from PTI)

