Himachal Pradesh news: ₹7,500 crore lost due to hostile weather, rain, landslide; top points2 min read 17 Aug 2023, 08:30 AM IST
At least 71 people have died in rain-related incidents in Himachal Pradesh, causing a financial loss of ₹7,500 crore.
A minimum of 71 people lost their lives due to rain-related incidents in Himachal Pradesh over August 13-15. The state has incurred a substantial financial setback, tallying up to ₹7,500 crore. Let's delve into the key updates stemming from these distressing events.
