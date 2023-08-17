Hello User
Himachal Pradesh news: 7,500 crore lost due to hostile weather, rain, landslide; top points

2 min read 17 Aug 2023, 08:30 AM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

At least 71 people have died in rain-related incidents in Himachal Pradesh, causing a financial loss of 7,500 crore.

Solan: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu during his visit to the site of cloudbursts, at Jadon village in Solan district, Monday, Aug 14, 2023. (PTI Photo)

A minimum of 71 people lost their lives due to rain-related incidents in Himachal Pradesh over August 13-15. The state has incurred a substantial financial setback, tallying up to 7,500 crore. Let's delve into the key updates stemming from these distressing events.

Deadly toll

In a devastating turn of events, at least 71 lives have been tragically claimed by rain-related incidents over the past three days in Himachal Pradesh, as revealed by state officials to PTI.

Monetary loss

The relentless downpour from August 13 to 15 has led to an unprecedented monetary loss estimated at around 7,500 crore this monsoon season, further compounding the region's woes.

Heightened destruction

The span of August 13-15 witnessed a surge in destruction surpassing even that of July. Notably, 1,762 houses have been fully damaged, while 8,952 houses bear partial damage.

Also Read: IMD predicts heavy rains in Himachal, Uttarakhand for next 4 days

Landslides loom

The region's landscape has been marred by 113 landslides this monsoon season, emphasizing the challenges posed by nature's fury.

People in peril

Authorities are tirelessly engaged in a large-scale relocation effort. The joint endeavor involving District Magistrates, police, NDRF, SDRF, and local citizens aims to ensure the safety of affected residents.

Education disrupted

The inclement weather has forced the closure of all schools and colleges across Himachal Pradesh. Teaching activities at the Himachal Pradesh University are suspended until August 19, reflecting the gravity of the situation.

Also Read: Himachal Pradesh Rain: Landslide hits Shimla’s Summer Hill area, Rescue operation underway

However, contrary to a misleading school closure notice circulating online, all educational establishments - including schools and colleges - will remain open on August 17. Abhishek Jain, the Secretary of Education for the State government, has confirmed it to ANI.

Shimla's struggles

Shimla, grappling with recurring landslides, has been compelled to close all educational institutes on Thursday due to blocked roads and inaccessible routes.

Plea to Centre

Himachal Pradesh's government has urgently appealed to the Centre to declare a national calamity, underscoring the dire circumstances gripping the state.

Rains beyond average

This year's monsoon has exceeded expectations, with Himachal Pradesh experiencing more rainfall than the season's average until August. A total of 742mm of rainfall has been recorded, surpassing the typical 730mm.

Historic calamity

July's torrential rains have etched a grim milestone in the region's history, marking the most devastating natural calamity in the past 50 years, leaving an indelible impact on the landscape and lives of the people.

(With agency inputs)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Updated: 17 Aug 2023, 08:49 AM IST
