Himachal Pradesh news: THESE roads in Kullu are blocked due to rains

The rain-related incidents also impacted the movement of traffic as several major roads in Himachal Pradesh remain blocked

Himachal Pradesh is battering heavy rains for the past few days with the death toll in the state climbed to 224 in the monsoon fury while 117 people died in road accidents. The rainfall has triggered a number of cases of landslides and cloud bursts which led to huge losses in life and property. A total of 2,022 houses have been fully damaged, and 9,615 houses have been partially damaged, with 113 landslides occurring in this year's monsoon season. The rain-related incidents also impacted the movement of traffic as several major roads in Himachal Pradesh remain blocked. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Kullu administration on Monday shared the details on the condition of roads in the district. The administration mentioned the roads that were blocked, or restricted partially in order to ensure the public face no inconvenience.

As per the release from the Kullu administration, the Kullu-Mandi road via Pandoh road is opened for the LMVs (Light Motor Vehicles) which includes cars and motorbikes, not buses or other heavy vehicles. Heavy Traffic jam and it may close any time due to repair work on road. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kullu Mandi via Kamand road is completely closed. The road is completely closed due to maintenance/restoration of road up to 6PM. Similarly, Kullu Manali via Right Bank road will remain closed during night 0800PM to morning 0600AM from Patlikuhal to Manali for road maintenance. Bhuntar to Manikaran road is open only for the LMVs (Light Motor Vehicles) which includes cars and motorbikes.

Kullu- Pandoh-Chailchowk-Gohar-Sundernagar road is open for traffic, similarly for Kullu Manali via Left Bank, Aut-Banjar, Aut-Sainj the roads are open for traffic.

Banjar to Anni the road is open via Kandugad to Khanag only for the LMVs (Light Motor Vehicles) which includes cars and motorbikes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh is grappling with ongoing heavy rains, causing the Beas River to swell and leading to flooding in various areas. Due to continuous downpours causing landslides and road blockages. The state government has shut down all schools and colleges, reported Times Now. Additionally, the IMD forecasts isolated heavy rainfall today in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim. Surender Paul, IMD Scientist said, “The state witnessed scattered rainfall in the last 24 hours. Monsoon is on the higher side this time...If we see the data, there is 43% excess rainfall since June 1 in Himachal Pradesh. Scattered rainfall will occur in the next 4-5 days. There will be controlled rainfall in the state till August 25."