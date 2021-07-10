People between the age of 18 and 44 will not be able to get vaccinated until 14 July in Himachal Pradesh , reported Hindustan Times quoting a government source.

According to the report, only those above 45 years of age who are eligible for first and second doses will get their shots.

In addition to this, healthcare workers, frontline workers and all priority groups as designated by the Centre will be inoculated.

This comes as the Union health ministry said on Saturday morning that the country has administered a total of 37,21,96,268 anti-Covid jabs since the vaccination drive began on 16 January.

Eight states -- Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka and Maharashtra -- have administered the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to more than 50 lakh people in the 18-44 age group.

Further, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have given vaccinated more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years with at least the first dose.

Covid situation in state

Himachal on Friday recorded 180 fresh Covid cases, taking the state’s tally to 2,03,425 while death toll mounted to 3,471 after one more patient died of the contagion.

Of the new cases, 38 were reported in Mandi, 37 in Una, 36 in Chamba, 21 in Kangra, 13 in Shimla, 10 in Bilaspur, eight each in Hamirpur and Kullu, six in Una and three in Kinnaur.

The recoveries reached 1,98,441 after 127 people recuperated. Active cases have slightly gone up to 1,359.

Tourist influx

With thousands of tourists thronging Himachal Pradesh as lockdown restrictions ease, local authorities have expressed concern and issued diktats to ensure all Covid-19 safety protocols are followed.

State Chief Minister Jairam Thakur has appealed to all the incoming travellers to follow norms as the threat of the virus still looms large.

"We are concerned about the number of tourists coming to the state. Tourists are welcome here but I appeal to them to follow Covid-19 norms," Thakur was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

He said that while shutting the tourism sector for long is not a solution, hotels have been given directions to manage crowds.

