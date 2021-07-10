In addition to this, healthcare workers, frontline workers and all priority groups as designated by the Centre will be inoculated.
This comes as the Union health ministry said on Saturday morning that the country has administered a total of 37,21,96,268 anti-Covid jabs since the vaccination drive began on 16 January.
Eight states -- Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka and Maharashtra -- have administered the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to more than 50 lakh people in the 18-44 age group.
Further, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have given vaccinated more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years with at least the first dose.
Covid situation in state
Himachal on Friday recorded 180 fresh Covid cases, taking the state’s tally to 2,03,425 while death toll mounted to 3,471 after one more patient died of the contagion.