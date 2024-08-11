Himachal Pradesh on ‘orange alert’, flash floods block around 300 roads

Himachal Pradesh faces heavy rainfall with an 'orange' alert in 10 districts, leading to flash floods, landslides, and road closures. Over 100 people have died, and the state has incurred losses of 842 crore.

PTI
Published11 Aug 2024, 12:47 PM IST
Himachal Pradesh faces heavy rainfall with an 'orange' alert in 10 districts, leading to flash floods, landslides, and road closures. (PTI Photo)
Himachal Pradesh faces heavy rainfall with an ’orange’ alert in 10 districts, leading to flash floods, landslides, and road closures. (PTI Photo)

Landslides and flash floods triggered by heavy rains over the last two days has led to the closure of more than 280 roads in Himachal Pradesh, with 150 being closed on Saturday, according to officials.

Water from overflowing streams has entered several houses in Una while the Lahaul and Spiti police have issued an advisory for residents and travellers to exercise extreme caution and not to cross the Jahalman Nallah as its water level is "rapidly" rising, they said.

Rescue operations to trace about 30 people who went missing after the July 31 flash floods in Kullu, Mandi and Shimla district are being conducted but there has been no major success. So far, 28 bodies have been recovered, the officials said.

More than 100 people have been killed in rain-related incidents, and the state has suffered losses of about 842 crore between June 27 and August 9, they said.

The officials said of the 288 roads, 138 were closed on Friday and 150 on Saturday.

State emergency operation centre data stated that 96 roads have been closed in Mandi, 76 in Shimla, 37 in Kullu, 33 in Sirmaur, 26 in Chamba, seven in Lahaul and Spiti, five in Hamirpur, and four each in Kangra and Kinnaur.

Kinnaur district has been cut off from state capital Shimla following flash floods between Pooh and Kaurik and a landslide on the National Highway 5 near Negulsariin.

The officials said 458 power and 48 water supply schemes are also affected in the state.

The regional meteorological office on Sunday issued an 'orange' alert, the warning for heavy rainfall at isolated places in in five districts -- Bilaspur, Chamba, Hamiprpur, Kullu, Kangra, Mandi, Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur and Una.

It said rains will be accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

The MeT office also warned of low to moderate flash flood risk in isolated parts of Chamba, Hamirpur, Kullu, Mandi, Sirmaur and Shimla districts.

It said plantations, crops, vulnerable structures and 'kutcha' houses could suffer damage due to strong winds and waterlogging in low-lying areas.

The rainfall deficit in Himachal Pradesh during the monsoon that began on June 1 stood at 28 per cent till August 10 with Himachal Pradesh receiving 328.8 mm rain against an average of 455.5 mm.

First Published:11 Aug 2024, 12:47 PM IST
