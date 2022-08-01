Himachal Pradesh: Over 150 people trapped in Lahaul-Spiti due to flash flood

Himachal Pradesh: Over 150 people trapped in Lahaul-Spiti due to flash flood2 min read . 01:55 PM IST
Himachal Pradesh's disaster management department informed that more than 150 people are trapped in Lahaul-Spiti due to a flash flood.
Heavy downpour have been battering Himachal Pradesh for the past 24 hour, which has led to flash flood in the Lahaul-Spiti district on Monday. The state disaster management department informed that more than 150 people are trapped in Lahaul-Spiti due to a flash flood, according to news agency PTI.
A rescue team comprising administration, police and Border Roads Organisation (BRO) personnel has rushed to the spot to evacuate the stranded people to carry out the rescue operation, as per information received by the Lahaul-Spiti District Emergency Operations Centre (DEOC).
People are stranded near Chatru and Dorni Morh as Sumdo-Kaza-Gramphoo (SKG) road in Lahaul sub division is blocked due to a flash flood, occured at Dorni nullah around at 11.15 pm on Sunday, the DEOC said.
Last week, the Himachal Pradesh meteorological department issued a warning for flash floods and heavy rainfall in the state, even as reports emerged of several vehicles getting stuck due to a flash flood that led to a road blockade in its Lahaul-Spiti district.
The weather forecasting agency also informed that moderate rainfall with isolated spells of heavy rainfall is likely in parts of Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur during the next 48 hours and flash floods are feared in parts of the two districts during this period.
Reduced visibility conditions, increased runoff in streams, nullahs and other channels leading to flash floods and disruption of essential services including water, electricity and communications systems in mid and high hills of the state are feared due to the heavy rainfall, according to news agency PTI report.
Meanwhile, several vehicles were stuck after a flash flood led to a road blockade in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul-Spiti district on Wednesday, that is, July 27, the state disaster management department said. As per information, a flash flood occurred at Tozing Nullah on Tandi-Udaipur route in Lahaul sub-division due to which the road has been blocked, it added.
(With PTI inputs)
