More than 400 school students and nearly 50 teachers have tested positive for Covid-19 in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district in the last month, reported news agency PTI on Friday.

The number of Covid-infected students, which was 362 on Thursday, rose to 408 on Friday with 46 more students testing positive in the last 24 hours, said Kangra CMO Dr Gurdarshan Gupta.

A 13-year-old girl student died of Covid-19 in the district on 21 October. She had caught the infection after attending a wedding.

The district health authorities said the girl had not been attending school since 12 October. Her family sought medical help only after her condition deteriorated.

Further, while 49 teachers had been infected with Covid till Thursday, the test results of a few more are awaited, he added.

"We are worried about the increasing number of students and teachers. It is a major concern for us," said Gupta.

“We have conducted tests in 161 schools of Kangra district. For this reason, the HP Education Department has extended Diwali holidays and decided to close all schools for a week," he added.

The testing for the infection in Kangra schools has been undergoing since 27 September.

The HP Education Department has ordered the closure of schools from 31 October to 7 November for Diwali.

Covid situation in state

Dr Gupta said in the highly populated Kangra district, a total of 50,732 people have tested positive till date. Out of them, 48,751 got cured while 855 are active cases. He said 1,122 people have died of Covid-19 in Kangra until now.

Three more people died from coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh on Friday as 257 fresh cases surfaced, pushing the state’s infection count to 2,23,876, an official said.

So far, the state has reported 3,732 deaths.

Among the fresh deaths, two were reported from Hamirpur and one from Shimla district.

The highest 114 cases were reported from Kangra.

With inputs from agencies.

