The HP Education Department has ordered the closure of schools from 31 October to 7 November for Diwali.
Covid situation in state
Dr Gupta said in the highly populated Kangra district, a total of 50,732 people have tested positive till date. Out of them, 48,751 got cured while 855 are active cases. He said 1,122 people have died of Covid-19 in Kangra until now.
Three more people died from coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh on Friday as 257 fresh cases surfaced, pushing the state’s infection count to 2,23,876, an official said.
So far, the state has reported 3,732 deaths.
Among the fresh deaths, two were reported from Hamirpur and one from Shimla district.
The highest 114 cases were reported from Kangra.
