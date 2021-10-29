This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The HP Education Department has ordered the closure of schools from 31 October to 7 November for Diwali.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The HP Education Department has ordered the closure of schools from 31 October to 7 November for Diwali.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Covid situation in state
Covid situation in state
Dr Gupta said in the highly populated Kangra district, a total of 50,732 people have tested positive till date. Out of them, 48,751 got cured while 855 are active cases. He said 1,122 people have died of Covid-19 in Kangra until now.
Dr Gupta said in the highly populated Kangra district, a total of 50,732 people have tested positive till date. Out of them, 48,751 got cured while 855 are active cases. He said 1,122 people have died of Covid-19 in Kangra until now.
Three more people died from coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh on Friday as 257 fresh cases surfaced, pushing the state’s infection count to 2,23,876, an official said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Three more people died from coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh on Friday as 257 fresh cases surfaced, pushing the state’s infection count to 2,23,876, an official said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
So far, the state has reported 3,732 deaths.
So far, the state has reported 3,732 deaths.
Among the fresh deaths, two were reported from Hamirpur and one from Shimla district.
Among the fresh deaths, two were reported from Hamirpur and one from Shimla district.
The highest 114 cases were reported from Kangra.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The highest 114 cases were reported from Kangra.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
With inputs from agencies.
With inputs from agencies.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!