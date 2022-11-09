Himachal Pradesh polls: PM Modi links Congress to ‘corruption’, ‘scam’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that Himachal Pradesh needs a stable and strong government of "double engine", and linked the Congress with "instability, corruption and scam", according to the news agency PTI.
Addressing a rally in Kangra district today, the Prime Minister accused Congress, the main opponent of BJP, of betraying the state when it was in power at the Centre.
He also noted that Congress is left with power only in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh and asked people if they have ever heard of them making news for development, rather reports of internal feuds of the Congress have only come out from there.
However, the BJP is identified by people with good governance and pro-poor policies and that is why it is elected to power again and again, PM Modi said, referring to its victory in several states in the assembly elections that took place earlier this year.
"The BJP only says what it can do and then works with its full strength to implement with its promises," PM Modi stated as quoted by PTI.
Highlighting the importance of 5G technology, the Prime Minister said the life of Himachal people will be transformed with the help of this advanced technology, ANI reported.
“The future belongs to 5G. The youth of Himachal and the life of Himachali people will be transformed with 5G. With this, education in remote schools will also become like cities," he said.
PM Modi began his speech by praising the state of Himachal Pradesh. "Kangra is the land of 'Shaktipeeths'. It is a pilgrimage where India's faith and spirituality are present. From Baijnath to Kathgarh, in this land, the infinite grace of Baba Bhole is always with us all," he said.
The Prime Minister also urged the people to re-elect the party in the state. Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections will take place on November 12 and the counting of votes will be done on December 8.
(With inputs from agencies)
