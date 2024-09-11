MBA student thrashed, whipped for refusing alcohol; assaulters arrested

Despite the Supreme Court banning ragging in India in 2001, with the provision of a three-year jail term and a fine, instances of ragging in college hostels often appear on social media. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a recent case in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district, where five Bahra University students thrashed a fellow student after failing to impose their will on him, reported NDTV.

According to the report, the assaulters thrashed and whipped with a belt to 22-year-old Rajat Kumar, a first-year MBA student at the private university, for refusing to drink alcohol. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Action against accused: The entire assault on Rajat was caught on camera and all the five accused – younger to Rajat – were arrested by the police. The accused have been identified as Chirag Rana, Divyansh Karan Dogra, Kartik and Saksham.

The Solan police arrested Chirag, Divyansh and Karan, while Kartik and Saksham were taken into custody on Wednesday, said the report, adding all the accused would be produced in the court on Thursday.

Following the incident, the varsity initiated an inquiry against Kumar's assaulters and even the anti-ragging committee asked them to appear before it. However, they refused. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Bahra University on 10 September released a notice stating they have expelled Kartik and Saksham with immediate effect. While Karan Dogra and Divyansh have been expelled from the hostel and rusticated from varsity until further orders. Vishal has been warned to be more cautious.

Later, victim Rajat Kumar filed a complaint at the Kandaghat police station against the five assaulters and police registered a case against the students under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Himachal Pradesh Educational Institutions (Prohibition of Ragging) Act, 2009.

What exactly happened? On Saturday, Rajat was asked to by two of his fellow students to accompany them to another room of the hostel. Upon refusing, Rajat was dragged to the room where three others were already present. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}